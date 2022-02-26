California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 159 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $207,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,668,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.