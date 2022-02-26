California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Progyny worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 235.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,219. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.72.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.