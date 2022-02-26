Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

CMBM opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $760.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.