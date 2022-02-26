Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in AutoZone by 51.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $5,371,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,205,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,685,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,864.63 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,145.16 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,982.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,824.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

