Cambridge Trust Co. Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 920.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 39,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $124.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

