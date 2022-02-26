Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

