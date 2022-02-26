Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.19% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.11. 2,249,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. Camping World has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Camping World by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

