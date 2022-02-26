Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target to GBX 405

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 380 ($5.17) to GBX 405 ($5.51) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, boosted their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.56) to GBX 345 ($4.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of LON:EGY opened at GBX 384 ($5.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 302.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 252.09. The company has a market cap of £227.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

