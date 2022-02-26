Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to C$4.25

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

