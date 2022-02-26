Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $59.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

EVBG opened at $30.61 on Friday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

