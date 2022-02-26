Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$9.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YRI. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

TSE YRI opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.32. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$39,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,740.48. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$182,282.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,063,094.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,006 shares of company stock worth $1,131,301.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.