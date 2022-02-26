Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Target Price to C$10.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.92.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K opened at C$7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.34. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$10.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.