Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

CM stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $132.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average is $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,347,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

