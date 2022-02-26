Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Declares $1.61 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$163.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$157.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$117.09 and a 1-year high of C$167.50. The company has a market cap of C$73.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.3300002 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.55.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total value of C$4,067,598.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. Insiders sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

