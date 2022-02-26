Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.11.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of CNQ opened at C$69.54 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$34.23 and a 52-week high of C$69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.92. The firm has a market cap of C$81.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
