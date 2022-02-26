Cano Health (CANO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cano Health by 3,807.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

