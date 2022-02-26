Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.45 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,030,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,886,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,493 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 101,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,675 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12.

