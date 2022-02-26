Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 978,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $67.21 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

