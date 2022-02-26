Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 428,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

