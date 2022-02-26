Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 349 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 51.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

