CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. CareDx has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

