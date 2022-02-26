CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.37

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 5987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

