CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. CarGurus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

CARG opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CarGurus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CarGurus by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

