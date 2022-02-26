Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

