Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Issues Earnings Results

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 331,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

