Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.
Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 331,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,272. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
