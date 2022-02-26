Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 331,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,272. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.