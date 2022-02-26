Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

CRI stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

