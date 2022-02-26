Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.19.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $152.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average is $258.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carvana by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

