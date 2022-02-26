Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $222.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $378.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.19.

NYSE CVNA opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average is $258.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,357,000 after buying an additional 62,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

