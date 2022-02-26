Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Lowered to $92.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CWST stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,770 shares of company stock worth $4,977,962. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after buying an additional 399,763 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,221,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

