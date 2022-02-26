Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $43.31, but opened at $41.97. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1,433 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

