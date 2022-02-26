CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.
In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CBRE Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CBRE Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,439,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
