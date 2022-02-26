CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CBRE Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CBRE Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,439,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

