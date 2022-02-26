Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.31. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 68,673 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 554,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
