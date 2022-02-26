Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.31. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 68,673 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 554,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.