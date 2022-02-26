Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Shares of TBK opened at $98.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.94.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

