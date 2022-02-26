Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $349.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

