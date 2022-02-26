Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

JNJ opened at $166.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $436.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

