Centiva Capital LP Buys 4,644 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,766,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

