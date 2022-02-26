Centiva Capital LP Makes New $862,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

