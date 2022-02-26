Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will report $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,393. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $275.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

