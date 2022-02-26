Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will report $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,393. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $275.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
