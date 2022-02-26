Centric Health (TSE:CRX) Earns Buy Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

