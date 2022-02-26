Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.44.
About Century Casinos (Get Rating)
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
