Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.