Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 16,888 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.
Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.
