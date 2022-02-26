Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,039 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.