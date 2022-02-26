Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $66.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $107.25.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.