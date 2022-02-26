Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 810,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,563,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.9% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 13,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $84.69 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

