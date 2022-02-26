Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 215 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,049,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,992,000 after buying an additional 759,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after buying an additional 540,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 57,410 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.