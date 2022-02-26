Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.