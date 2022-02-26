Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 251.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,976,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,235. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

PLTR opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

