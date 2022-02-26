Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after buying an additional 146,083 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 582,999 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

