Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,107 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $194.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,770 shares of company stock worth $6,873,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

